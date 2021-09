EXtra Voice Recorder is a combination of a powerful, high-quality audio recorder and an easy-to-use audio-file manager. This handy tool is always with you, so all you need to do to start recording is to hit a hotkey. You can add notes and photos to each recording, bookmark important parts for ease of navigation, continue recordings, and save them directly to the cloud for universal access. A built-in search tool will help you quickly find the necessary recording or its fragment, while the Split function will facilitate splitting recordings in your collection.

