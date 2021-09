Beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and already having dropped four points in LaLiga, Barcelona’s season is in crisis with just five games played. Ronald Koeman is the easy target as everyone looks for someone to blame - and on Wednesday he refused to answer any questions before walking out of his press conference having read out a three-minute statement begging for 'support in these difficult times' - but is the 58-year-old coach really the principal reason for the slow start?

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO