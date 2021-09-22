CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luis Suarez sends Atletico Madrid to top of La Liga

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"When we saw the ball fall towards Suarez we all knew what was going to happen," said Getafe coach Michel. Luis Suarez scored two late goals as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours Getafe 2-1. Getafe's first goal against Atleti since 2011 came when Stefan...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

PSG and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations with Chelsea.

PSG and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations with Chelsea. Chelsea is in contract talks with German defender Antonio Rudiger, but European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. Chelsea is reportedly having difficulty persuading Rudiger to accept a contract extension worth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Atletico Madrid draw with Porto as VAR denies visitors

Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at home to Porto in a cagey opening Champions League Group B game on Wednesday, the Spaniards spared defeat when VAR overturned a late goal from visiting striker Mehdi Taremi. Taremi bundled the ball into the net in the 80th minute from the floor after a...
MLS
Daily Mirror

FIFA 22 highest-rated La Liga XI revealed with Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez

EA Sports has confirmed the highest-rated La Liga XI on FIFA 22, featuring star players from Real Madrid, Barcelona and current champions, Atletico Madrid. EA Sports confirmed the 22 highest-rated players in FIFA 22 on Monday, ahead of the game's UK and worldwide release date of Friday October 1, 2021, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi crowned the top player once again in this years game.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Valencia - La Liga

Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen their La Liga title credentials as they visit the Mestalla to face Valencia this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be buoyed by their midweek Champions League success over Inter and they have been in fine form on domestic soil so far this campaign.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid
Yardbarker

La Razon: Atletico Madrid and Liverpool prepare swap bids for €30m Milan ace

A report in Spain has claimed that two clubs are ready to begin talks over a swap deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Kessie’s contract expires at the end of the season and there is nothing at the moment to suggest that a renewal is imminent. Given the anger at how Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu walked away for nothing, the management are under pressure to secure a return or to renew him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Mallorca Player Ratings as Los Blancos continue their red-hot form

Real Madrid breezed past Mallorca with a 6-1 drubbing in La Liga’s midweek fixture to return to the top of the table. Marco Asensio headlined the victory with his first Real Madrid hattrick, coming against his former club, in his first start under Carlo Ancelotti. Karim Benzema continued his extraordinary start to the season with 2 more goals, adding another 2 assists to the tally too. Isco completed the rout for Real Madrid’s sixth goal, scoring his first goal since February 2020.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marco Asensio hat-trick sees Real Madrid put six past Mallorca to go top of La Liga

A Marco Asensio hat-trick saw Real Madrid hit six in a thrashing of Mallorca to return to the top of LaLiga.Karim Benzema and Isco also found the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a 6-1 win at the Bernabeu but it was the Spanish international who had featured in the Olympics last month who stole the show.Against his old club, Asensio refused to overly celebrate his landmark night but made the most of a first start of the campaign to help knock Atletico Madrid off the summit.Sevilla are in third after three goals inside 22 minutes helped down Valencia 3-1...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: The table toppers of La Liga will be in action on Saturday night for their seventh match of the season against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have turned up with great guns this season under Carlo Ancelotti and are currently the side to beat in Spain. The Los Blancos have picked up 5 victories from the first six matches. A comprehensive 6-1 victory against Mallorca in their last match would have given them considering the fact, a largely inexperienced lineup fielded by the coach. They have scored 11 goals in their last 2 matches at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Benzema and Vinicius sharing the bulk of the scoring. Toni Kroos is expected to return to the setup for this fixture, after being injured since the start of the season.
SOCCER
nevermanagealone.com

UCL Fantasy Preview: MD-2

The focus remains high on group A as new-look PSG welcomes back Man City in a repeat to last season’s semifinal. The Parisians failed to take the expected three points from Club Brugge in MD-1 when they were held to a draw. After Man City, they will play two consecutive matches against RB Leipzig.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

LaLiga: Alaves vs Atletico Madrid player ratings as Atletico Madrid lose their 1st La Liga match against Alaves

Alaves penetrated Atletico Madrid defense in the 4th minute to get a lead in the game and with some terrific defensive build up they denied Atletico Madrid from securing any point at Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves defender Victor Laguardia scored an amazing goal to provide the early lead. This was the 1st loss for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Simeone’s men had the 71% possession in the game but unable to secure goals.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal Player Ratings as the Los Blancos are disappointed to play out a goalless draw

Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Villarreal in their recent La Liga game. The match was played out at a rather slow pace, unlike Los Blancos’ previous matches where they played with a much higher tempo. Villarreal coach Unai Emery’s negative tactics of making sure his side used all the tricks in the book to slow things down seemed to have gone down perfectly in a match that won’t be remembered for a long time. With this stalemate, Real Madrid still keeps their top spot in La Liga, while Villarreal moved up to 10th place.
SOCCER
BBC

Real Madrid draw 0-0 with Villarreal in La Liga as both sides stay unbeaten

Leaders Real Madrid and mid-table Villarreal continued their unbeaten starts to the La Liga season with a goalless draw at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's Real had scored 21 goals in their opening six La Liga games but rarely looked like scoring. Karim Benzema's shot and Isco's deflected header were their...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

European Super League: Uefa ends legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid

Uefa has ended its legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League. The clubs were among the 12 "founding" members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed. The trio, who have refused to renounce the project, were being investigated for "a...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy