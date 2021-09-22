Luis Suarez sends Atletico Madrid to top of La Liga

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: The table toppers of La Liga will be in action on Saturday night for their seventh match of the season against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have turned up with great guns this season under Carlo Ancelotti and are currently the side to beat in Spain. The Los Blancos have picked up 5 victories from the first six matches. A comprehensive 6-1 victory against Mallorca in their last match would have given them considering the fact, a largely inexperienced lineup fielded by the coach. They have scored 11 goals in their last 2 matches at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Benzema and Vinicius sharing the bulk of the scoring. Toni Kroos is expected to return to the setup for this fixture, after being injured since the start of the season.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO