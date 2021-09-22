Today's top sports stories: Eto'o to run for Cameroon FA Presidency, Koeman claims Messi was tyrant in training, Ronaldo overtakes Messi in earnings ... plus more

Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot on Forbes’ list of the top ten best-paid footballers from Lionel Messi.Ronaldo is reported to be set to earn $125 million in the next year after his summer return to Manchester United from Juventus.$55 million of the Portuguese striker’s earnings are said to come from lucrative endorsement deals.Ronaldo is the first team-sport athlete in the world to make over $1 billion in career earnings before taxes.Messi drops to second spot on the list despite his own summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.The Argentine will call a city other than Barcelona home for the first time in his professional career after the Catalan club fell into financial issues this summer and were unable to keep the six-time Ballon D’Or winner.His total earnings are reported to be $110 million.Messi’s new PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth on the list, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah completing the top five.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO