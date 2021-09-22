CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Today's top sports stories: Eto'o to run for Cameroon FA Presidency, Koeman claims Messi was tyrant in training, Ronaldo overtakes Messi in earnings ... plus more

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi was like "a tyrant" during training at Barcelona. Before 24 hours had passed on the news that soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo had ditched Italy’s Juventus to join England’s Manchester United, the superstar striker became the best-selling player on the Fanatics sports merchandise site.

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
purexbox.com

Lionel Messi Beats Ronaldo To The Top Player Rating In FIFA 22

EA Sports has today released the official top player ratings for FIFA 22 ahead of its release on October 1, with the new PSG signing Lionel Messi taking top spot with a 93 rating, while Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo is actually back in third. Ronaldo has been given a 91,...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Messi confirmed as highest rated player on FIFA 22 as PSG star edges Ronaldo to top spot

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has been confirmed as the highest rated player in the upcoming FIFA 22 video game. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the second best footballer in the latest edition of the popular franchise, while Messi's long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has to make do with being the third ranked player.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Samuel Eto'o
blackchronicle.com

Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year’s edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as their favourite stars climb, drop, and swap rungs on the overall ladder.
FIFA
Tribal Football

Koeman agent slams Barcelona president Laporta: The hypocrisy of top-level sport

The agent of Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been critical of president Joan Laporta on Dutch TV. In a documentary dubbed, 'Forca Koeman', Rob Jansen hits out at Laporta after he threatened to remove the Dutchman following his presidential win. Interviewed in May, Jansen declared: "Laporta says it takes him...
SOCCER
thequakercampus.org

Messi and Ronaldo’s New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues’s upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Cameroon Fa Presidency#Juventus#The Gfa Prosecutor#Ghana Premier League Week#Ashantigold#Inter Allies#Kenyan#Phar Rangers
theScore

FIFA 22 ratings: Messi claims top spot again ahead of Lewandowski, Ronaldo

The crest on Lionel Messi's shirt is different, but his FIFA ranking remains the same. The new Paris Saint-Germain superstar topped the list once again as the highest-rated player for the third straight year in EA Sports' latest installment of FIFA 22. Messi maintained the same 93 rating that helped him claim top spot last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi as Forbes' highest-earning footballer

The legendary duo remain the best-paid players in football, with PSG stars taking up three of the top four spots. Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money move to Manchester United has helped him leapfrog Lionel Messi to become Forbes' highest-earning footballer this year. Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million (£91.5m) before taxes...
SOCCER
BBC

Samuel Eto'o announces candidacy for presidency of Cameroon football federation

Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o is to stand as a candidate in the race for the presidency of his country's football federation (Fecafoot). The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star made the announcement on his social media pages on Tuesday evening, saying he had taken the decision "out of love for Cameroon and passion for our football."
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi in Forbes’ list of 10 best-paid footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot on Forbes’ list of the top ten best-paid footballers from Lionel Messi.Ronaldo is reported to be set to earn $125 million in the next year after his summer return to Manchester United from Juventus.$55 million of the Portuguese striker’s earnings are said to come from lucrative endorsement deals.Ronaldo is the first team-sport athlete in the world to make over $1 billion in career earnings before taxes.Messi drops to second spot on the list despite his own summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.The Argentine will call a city other than Barcelona home for the first time in his professional career after the Catalan club fell into financial issues this summer and were unable to keep the six-time Ballon D’Or winner.His total earnings are reported to be $110 million.Messi’s new PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth on the list, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah completing the top five.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Koeman: Barcelona problems long covered up by Messi

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says the club's problems have been masked by the presence of Lionel Messi. Koeman saw Messi leave for PSG this past summer and admits the Argentine's departure has left the club exposed. "Lionel Messi has glossed over everything at Barcelona," Koeman told Voetbal International. “He was...
SOCCER
goal.com

Messi was a tyrant in training - Koeman

The 34-year-old demanded the best from everyone around him and hated losing during training sessions, the coach has said. Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi was like "a tyrant" during training at Barcelona. The Argentina star raised the bar at the Camp Nou club as he developed into one of the...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

La Liga: 10-man Barca held by Cadiz as De Jong and Koeman see red

Barcelona’s stumbling form continued as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 LaLiga draw at Cadiz on Thursday and ended the game with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong was sent off. Both sides struggled to create chances in a dull opening period, but the match came alive after the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman makes Lionel Messi claim amid Barcelona’s financial troubles

Ronald Koeman has suggested the Lionel Messi situation is just the tip of the iceberg at Barcelona. The Dutchman is under increasing pressure at Barcelona following a difficult week which saw the Blaugrana lose to Bayern Munich before drawing with Granada. Koeman appears to be safe for now, but he...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy