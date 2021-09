Trade-only tour operator Gold Medal says enquiries and bookings for the US doubled overnight, following news that the US will reopen borders to travellers in November. Overall, bookings for the US have accounted for over 40% since Monday evening, jumping up from just over a quarter prior to that - with 30% of those taken for travel in 2021, which is a significant jump from just 5% before the announcement.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO