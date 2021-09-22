CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinets and Join Your Fellow Townies to Help Prevent Prescription Drug Misuse

Cover picture for the articleEast Providence, RI – With opioid overdose deaths increasing, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announces its 21st Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday October 23rd, 2021. The DEA will partner with The East Providence Police Department and the East Providence Prevention Coalition for Take Back Day, continuing a decade long partnership. At its last Take Back Day in April, the DEA collected a large amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the nation’s public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs, with 194 pounds being collected right here in East Providence, thanks to residents like you!

