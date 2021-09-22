Microsoft Surface Event: All The Announcement

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO