Anne Militello Named Women in Lighting US Ambassador

calarts.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran lighting designer and School of Theater faculty Anne Militello has been named the US ambassador for Light Collective’s Women in Lighting (WIL) project. WIL, which was launched on International Women’s Day 2019 by UK-based Light Collective, is a digital platform for “inspir[ing], support[ing], and encourag[ing] the next generation” of women lighting designers.

blog.calarts.edu

