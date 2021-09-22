Dutchess County Launches New, Improved HELPLINE Mental Health & Suicide Prevention App

Poughkeepsie, NY... The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) has released a new, improved behavioral health app, “Dutchess County HELPLINE,” designed to help people recognize warning signs of suicide, as well as provide a wealth of behavioral health resources for information and assistance for those struggling with addiction, substance use issues and/or mental illness. The app replaces the original HELPLINE app launched in 2014. The new HELPLINE app is an extension of Dutchess County’s 24/7 crisis intervention services, including the HELPLINE crisis telephone line (845-485-9700), which offers mental health professionals available 24 hours a day to provide support and assistance via phone call or text.