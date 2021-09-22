CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Public Notice - Accessory Dwelling Unit Task Force

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Isanti County Accessory Dwelling Unit Task Force will hold a working session on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 6:00p.m. to develop an ordinance regarding second dwellings on a property within Isanti County. This meeting will be held in the upstairs Training Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN 55008. Please contact the Isanti County Zoning Office at 763-689-5165 for further information.

www.co.isanti.mn.us

