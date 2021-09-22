CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Bench, September 22nd- Junior Hockey News

Cover picture for the articleThe VICTORIOUS HOCKEY COMPANY’s Weekly Newsletter: TOP SPORTS PSYCHOLOGIST EXPLAINS HOW CHAMPIONS THINK. TOP SPORTS PSYCHOLOGIST EXPLAINS HOW CHAMPIONS THINK. If you want to become a champion in any arena you need to have the right mindset for success. Dr. Bob Rotella, “America’s Premier Sports Psychologist” talks in depth about the champion's mindset in the NYT best-selling book, How Champions Think: In Sports and Life.

Daily Dish: Captain of the Crunch - Junior Hockey News

It's on. We are closing in on the second half of September, and the pressure is on for coaches to fill the remaining holes in the roster. Some bench bosses have lost a lot of sleep trying to scratch and sniff for scraps while the smart guys are already making contacts for next season's recruits.
NA3HL announces Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week - Junior Hockey News

The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) today announced the Divisional Stars of the Week presented by Bauer Hockey for the week ending September 19, 2021. The divisional stars of the week are awards given each week of the regular season to the top-performing players in each of the five divisions of the NA3HL as nominated by their head coaches.
Magicians win 3 of 4 at NAHL Showcase - Junior Hockey News

The 2021 NAHL Showcase is in the books. All 29 teams met at the Super Rink in Blaine for the annual showcase which attracts scouts from the NHL, NCAA Hockey and more. At the end of a four-day grind, Minnesota Magicians have a record of 4-2-0-0 after winning three of four games at the event.
NAHL East Division Showcase Wrap Up - Junior Hockey News

NAHL’s East division and season outlook coming out of the showcase. The NAHL’s East division is always an intriguing battle to see who makes the playoffs and who doesn’t. This season is slated to be an even bigger battle as the most teams the division has ever seen with 7 will definitely make for some interesting matchups throughout the season with 3 teams missing out on the playoffs its going to be a tight battle.
Daily Dish: NAHL Grades After Two Days in Blaine – Junior Hockey News

After watching a handful of games, some of these teams could not compete in our league. – Canadian Junior Hockey League coach. And it’s true. There’s a lot of rust to be worked off the generally well-oiled North American Hockey League machine. The event itself is once again outdoing itself with the video production, broadcast, and amazing operation… but it’s the hockey that is leaving many watchers scratching their heads.
Granite City Take 2 Wins For Opening Weekend - Junior Hockey News

The Granite City Lumberjacks started the season off this past weekend with two wins back-to-back versus the Minnesota Loons. The first in the series this weekend took place at the Loons Breezy Point Arena. The Loons were first to put a point on the board with a goal from forward Kyler Couture from Blake Keller.
Junior hockey: Wranglers tip Wilderness in OT

Kristaps Skrastins scored on an assist from Bryson Russell at 3:10 in overtime as the Amarillo Wranglers downed the Minnesota Wilderness 5-4 in their North American Hockey League game Thursday as part of the 18th annual NAHL Showcase Sept. 15-18 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. Skrastins, of Riga,...
Willmar WarHawks defeat Steel in season opener - Junior Hockey News

Season six of Willmar WarHawks hockey got underway Saturday night in New Ulm with high expectations and team goals. Last season was the best-ever finish for the WarHawks who pushed the eventual NA3HL champion North Iowa Bulls to the limit in the 2021 Fraser Cup division finals before falling in Game 3 of a best-of three.
Daily Dish: Real Gauge of Development - Junior Hockey News

There are a number of various opinions in regards to the ultimate gauge of a country's developmental program. Is it the NHL Draft? World Juniors? World Championships? Olympics?. I think it is a combination of everything. As hockey nations, the United States and Canada has been very successful in general...
The tale of two EHS juniors and a hockey podcast

This past summer, rather than relaxing, Edina High School juniors Jacob Meyerhoffer and Matthew McGarvey got to work creating their hockey podcast, “U16toTheShow”. Having played hockey ever since elementary school, the two juniors, after gaining inspiration from another hockey podcast, “Spittin’ Chicklets,” decided to start one of their own. They hope to “just give people a good laugh” and to “educate our listeners about hockey,” McGarvey said.
ICYMI: September 22nd, 2021 Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- The Wednesday, September 22nd KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is available for you to enjoy here at your leisure. Post-match reaction: It has been a special week for Alexandria Area High School senior Addie Boesl. Monday evening, she was honored as one of five candidates vying for 2021 Homecoming Queen (Addie's teammate, Cora Larson was also a Homecoming Queen candidate). Then Tuesday night, Addie helped guide the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball team to a victory at Brainerd High School. Following the three-set sweep at Brainerd, Addie Boesl got some air time with Sports Director Dave McClurg during KXRA's post-match coverage. Hear some of her comments as part of the podcast in the audio player below.
Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-in: September 22nd

After what we should all consider a successful rookie showcase (a win is a win against the Habs after all), NHL camp starts today in Ottawa with off-ice workouts before getting back on the ice tomorrow. We didn’t have any action on the ice yesterday so for today let’s do a literature review to get you up to date before skating resumes.
Willmar WarHawks Split Weekend Road Trip - Junior Hockey News

Willmar WarHawks headed north this weekend for a pair of NA3HL games. After dropping the Friday opener at Granite City Lumberjacks the WarHawks bounced back in a big way with an 11-0 thrashing of the new Minnesota Loons. First stop was a Friday visit to Sauk Rapids. It was the...
Wolverines, Magicians Split Weekend Series - Junior Hockey News

Anchorage Wolverines visited Richfield Ice Arena for the first time September 24-25 as the newest member of the NAHL Midwest continue their inaugural NAHL road trip. At the end of two hard fought games each team finished with two points. The visitors jumped out of the gates in the Friday...
Wednesday September 22nd Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40. CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5. Mitch Garver added three singles and an RBI in his return from a back injury to help last-place Minnesota end a two-game slide. Byron Buxton had two hits and scored twice as the Twins rode a 16-hit attack to win for just the third time in nine games. Willson Contreras and Trayce Thompson cracked solo shots for the Cubs at breezy Wrigley Field.
