Most of us that live in Alpine have traveled thru the Alpine Blvd./Arnold /West Victoria intersection and the confusing signage if in the left lane on West Victoria that allows a right turn onto Arnold from the left lane. Right turns should be made only from right lanes, thus a simple solution would be to allow the right lane to make right turns onto Arnold and Alpine Blvd. I presented this problem to Supervisor Joel Anderson who referred the problem to the County Department of Public Works who agreed it is a problem and changed the signage to only allow right turns from the right lane. I want to thank Supervisor Anderson and the County Department of Public Works for making this change.

ALPINE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO