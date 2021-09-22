Try This Harissa Chicken Recipe From Philly's Home Appétit

Home Appétit’s Lee Wallach shares a family-favorite recipe for harissa chicken with roasted chickpeas and sweet potatoes. “We use harissa in the kitchen a lot, and I like to cook with it at home too. It’s a spice paste made from peppers that’s originally from Tunisia but is also used as hot sauce in Israel and throughout the Middle East. My mom is Israeli, and I remember having it on our trips to visit family there. I reach for it often because it’s so versatile—it’s a great pantry staple. You can put it on meat, fish, in dressings or dips. It’s also great year-round: You can use it to braise chickpeas in the winter and on fish on the grill in the summer. It’s light but adds depth. Use as much as you want depending on how spicy you like things. We make our own in the kitchen, but there are a lot of good store-bought options. My favorite is from Cava, which you can find at Whole Foods.”