CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Returning starting offensive lineman Jakai Clark has not appeared in the first two games for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes. Clark, who has started 22 of 24 games in his two seasons at Miami, has been recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in a car accident in April is healthy enough to play if needed, but there is no rush to return him to the lineup as the plan will be to redshirt him this season.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO