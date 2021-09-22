USDA accepts more than 2.5 million acres in Grassland CRP sign-up, double last year’s sign-up

The North American Great Plains, stretching from the Canadian Prairies through the central third of the United States and even into a chunk of northeastern Mexico, comprises one of the largest extant grassland habitats in the world. For more than a decade, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been monitoring the status of the Great Plains, releasing annual studies on grassland losses. This year, the WWF found a whopping 2.6 million acres of grassland lost—and the true number is likely quite a bit higher.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO