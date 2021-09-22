CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA accepts more than 2.5 million acres in Grassland CRP sign-up, double last year’s sign-up

Grand Island Independent
 5 days ago

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment through this year’s Grassland Conservation Reserve Program sign-up. This is double last year’s enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all CRP sign-ups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres, surpassing USDA’s 4-million-acre goal. Producers and landowners submitted offers for nearly 4 million acres in Grassland CRP, the highest in the sign-up’s history.

theindependent.com

