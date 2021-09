The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has appointed Joanna Dodd Massey, Sharlette Hambrick and Jeff Harris as external members of its board of directors. The new members will be responsible for overseeing the ongoing reform plan to restructure the organization that awards the Golden Globes, along with increasing accountability, ethics and greater inclusion of the diversity of world journalism. “This inclusion of these experienced professionals from outside the HFPA completes one of the most important commitments the members made earlier this year to open up and listen to other points of view and input,” said Helen Hoehne, the association’s recently-named president. Harris, a non-profit...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO