UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz revealed why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47 back in 2004. 17 years ago, Diaz and Lawler met inside the Octagon at UFC 47, and Diaz scored a first-round KO on his rival. All these years later and now these two are set to rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s a rivalry almost 20 years in the making and the rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the rest of the year for MMA fans.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO