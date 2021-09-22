CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

The Second City, The World-Renowned Comedy Troupe, at Harbison Theatre

midlandstech.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second City has been the world’s first name in laughter for more than 60 years. Join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up The Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material, along with the company’s signature improvisation in The Second City Remix. After two sold-out shows in 2013 and 2016, the troupe will make their return to the Harbison Theatre stage on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

www.midlandstech.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second City#Volunteers#Cdc#Harbisontheatre Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy