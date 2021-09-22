The Second City, The World-Renowned Comedy Troupe, at Harbison Theatre

The Second City has been the world’s first name in laughter for more than 60 years. Join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up The Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material, along with the company’s signature improvisation in The Second City Remix. After two sold-out shows in 2013 and 2016, the troupe will make their return to the Harbison Theatre stage on Friday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.