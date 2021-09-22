CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots defense dominates the Jets in Mac Jones’ first career win

By Taylor Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriots cornerback J.C. Jackson continues to prove why he’s one of the best ballhawks in football and his price tag will continue to grow for his upcoming free agency after a two interception showing. The Patriots continued their long history of bullying young Jets quarterbacks yesterday against Zach Wilson and centered their defensive gameplan on pressuring him and forcing errors. Wilson’s inexperience showed as they were unable to string together any touchdown drives and Wilson threw four picks, including some unforced errors.

