Use of H-2A Program More Than Triples Between 2010 and 2019
The use of the H-2A program has more than tripled over the last decade. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, the number of H-2A positions certified by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) increased more than 220 percent between 2010 and 2019. The most significant drivers for the increase in H-2A workers were fruit, vegetable, and nut production, which all require a substantial amount of labor.agnetwest.com
