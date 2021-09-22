CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Use of H-2A Program More Than Triples Between 2010 and 2019

 5 days ago

The use of the H-2A program has more than tripled over the last decade. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, the number of H-2A positions certified by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) increased more than 220 percent between 2010 and 2019. The most significant drivers for the increase in H-2A workers were fruit, vegetable, and nut production, which all require a substantial amount of labor.

agnetwest.com

USDA to Host Virtual Data Users’ Meeting

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually next month. The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on the programs. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Week in Review: AB 616 Vetoed and Grapes Can Thrive with Less Water

Several agricultural organizations have expressed support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of AB 616. New winegrape research looking at irrigation levels has produced some positive results for growers in coastal areas of California. The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that U.S. citrus production has declined from the 2019-20 season. Significant changes and the removal of funding for SB 559 made by the California Legislature have ended the path forward for the legislation. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is incorporating input from a variety of interests in the development of the Pesticide Notification Network. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

DeLauro introduces Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act. The Connecticut Democrat says the legislation will increase and improve the Department of Agriculture’s procurement of fresh fruits and vegetables. The bill would require USDA to partner with growers, distributors, and food hubs to provide fresh, U.S.-grown fruits and vegetables to community organizations like schools, food pantries, and youth organizations while prioritizing socially disadvantaged farmers and entities and regional food inequities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
agnetwest.com

Reducing Irrigation Achieves Same Quality and Yield in Winegrape Research

New winegrape research looking at irrigation levels has produced some positive results for growers in coastal areas of California. Lead author of a research paper that was recently published, Kaan Kurtural said their work shows promise for future irrigation strategies. Kurtural and his team studied the impact of various irrigation approaches at a research vineyard in Napa Valley over two seasons.
AGRICULTURE
#U S Department Of Labor#Triples#Fruit#Department Of Agriculture#Dol
capitalpress.com

Washington farm groups: Vaccination rate high among H-2A workers

OLYMPIA — Washington farm groups this week told state lawmakers that producers have worked hard to protect workers from COVID, a claim rejected by labor activists but supported by available statistics. The House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee called the session to look specifically at how COVID has affected seasonal...
WASHINGTON STATE
agnetwest.com

USDA is Asking What Cell-Cultured Meat Should Be Called

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is asking for insight on what cell-cultured meat and poultry should be called. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has put out an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking and is seeking comments on how products that are derived from animal cells should be labeled. The feedback provided as part of the rulemaking process will be incorporated into future regulatory requirements for cell-cultured products. The deadline to submit comments is Tuesday, November 2.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

UCCE Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Webinars and Meeting Coming Up in October

UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba-Colusa is holding grower meetings in October to provide research updates on some of the major crops in the Sacramento Valley. The classes will be relevant to growers throughout California and are primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety. The October 4 webinar will focus on...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

NASDA Outlines Priorities During 2021 Annual Meeting

Last week during the 2021 annual meeting, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) outlined several priorities for the association moving forward. Food supply chain issues, interstate commerce, and workforce security were all points of discussion during the meeting. NASDA members adopted several action items and made amendments to certain policy positions held by the association.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Citrus Production Declines in Volume and Value

The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that U.S. citrus production has declined from the 2019-20 season. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has shown that overall citrus utilized production totaled 6.9 million tons for the 2020-21 season. The figure represents a decline of 12 percent from the previous season. It marks the second year in a row of declining production numbers.
AGRICULTURE
KITV.com

Native Hawaiian education programs to receive more than $28M in federal funds

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced that Native Hawaiian education programs in Hawai'i will receive more than $28 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. The funding was awarded to 35 Native Hawaiian education programs across the state. “This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs...
HAWAII STATE
agnetwest.com

Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 09-21-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show covers agriculture’s reaction to the latest development with Senate Bill 559, Canada’s new requirements for romaine lettuce, and an in-depth look at issues in California’s meat processing sector. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.
AGRICULTURE
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS

