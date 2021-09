Global Business Travel Association Canada Looks Forward to Working with New Federal Government

The federal government spends around $600 billion each year -- nearly the size of Belgium’s entire economy. As long as we pay taxes (and they are one of two certainties in life) the federal government will always have budget. Among the largest beneficiaries are technology companies. Roughly 15% of federal spending is dedicated to IT work. It’s no wonder that most large tech firms have created organizations dedicated to the federal market. Opportunities abound for smaller companies as well, since US law mandates that the government award at least 23% of contracts to small businesses.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO