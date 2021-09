Windows 11 is going to come with support for Android apps in its ecosystem, as confirmed by Microsoft long ago. However, the general availability of the most awaited OS feature will be delayed and won’t be seen at the time of the official launch next month. According to rumors users will have to wait as late as mid-2022 to get their hands on this exciting highlight of Windows 11. That said, insiders might get their hands on it earlier than the rest as evident from a recent development.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO