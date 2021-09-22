CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavers Drop Pac-12 Opener to Ducks

osubeavers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – The Beavers battled back in the third set but ultimately fall to No. 13 Oregon in Eugene to open Pac-12 play on Wednesday night in three sets (10-25, 14-25, 24-26). With the loss, Oregon State falls to 2-9 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Ducks improve to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12. Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko led the Beavers offensively with 11 kills off 33 attacks. The Lubny, Ukraine native also finished with match with seven digs and one block. Senior Maddie Goings followed with five kills and two assists. Izzi Szulczewski tabbed 20 of OSU's 25 assists to lead the Beaver's in assists for the 10th match this season. Freshman Ryan White finished with 14 digs for a career-high.

