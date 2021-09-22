How to integrate vRO 7.5 with Bit bucket?
I am looking at some light to integrate vRO with Bit Bucket so that I can control the version control and also have code reviews properly done with JIRA integration. In my past work life, I remember a DevOp resource was using Maven Plugin behind the scenes that would let a developer choose the workflows and action items dump them to a folder structure, and use git to check in the code into the bit bucket. But I could not figure out how this was done.communities.vmware.com
