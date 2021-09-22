How to integrate vRO 7.5 with Bit bucket?

Have you ever wondered how you can create high-quality product shots using just one speed light? Dustin Dolby from Workphlo show us how to do just that in his latest video, and it is really very simple. I’m a huge fan of using minimal gear if you can, and I love to use just one light source when possible. As you can see from Dustin’s final images you can create a very solid looking e-commerce type image with this method.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO