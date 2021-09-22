CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 themes of Bain’s second annual global technology report

By Auto Fin Journal Staff
Auto Remarketing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - More reasons why Cherokee Media Group added the National Auto Venture & Investors Conference toUsed Car Week arrived on Monday from Bain & Company. Bain’s second annual global technology report explores the impact of tech on business, consumers, economies, geopolitics and broader society. Firm experts said technology...

yicaiglobal.com

Ex-VP of Huawei’s Global Supply Chain Joins AI Startup Denglin Technology

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Yang Jian, former vice president of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies’ global supply chain, has joined artificial intelligence startup Denglin Technology as vice president of global operations. Yang will be responsible for mass production, integration of supply chain resources, and refining operations to meet growing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cross-Border Commerce Europe Launches the Second Edition of the “TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces Europe”. An Annual Analysis of the Best Global Cross-Border Platforms Operating in Europe, EU28 Including UK.

Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe. The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, represents a turnover of €198.5 billion in 2020 (excluding travel), of which €115.4 billion, or 58%, is generated by marketplaces. Amazon and eBay have the lion’s share with expectedly a turnover of €44.3 billion and €22.8 billion in 2020, driving more than half of the market. The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces realise €100 billion in turnover throughout Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces grew with an amazing 37.5%, supported by C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2021, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. A study carried out by CBCommerce with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Capital Investments#Tech#Cherokee Media Group#Bain Company
wholefoodsmagazine.com

GOED Publishes 2021 Edition of Annual Global Omega-3 Market Report

The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) has published the 2021 edition of its annual Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market Report, detailing the entire EPA and DHA omega-3 industry at the raw materials segment of the supply chain, a 110,802 metric ton market. Volume increased 1%...
MARKETS
CNBC

China's EV sector is poised for 'inevitable' consolidation, says Bain consultant

The electric vehicle sector is currently seeing a "most exciting moment," according to Bain & Company's Helen Liu. Liu, a partner at the firm, told CNBC on Tuesday that consolidation in China's EV space is "an inevitable trend," citing reasons such as the industry's capital and technology intensive nature. China's...
ECONOMY
Auto Remarketing

HGreg Group sets sights on nationwide presence in Canada and US

HGreg Group, which operates new- and used-car dealerships in Canada and the United States, has set its sights on creating nationwide presence in each country within a “few years,” said its top executive. “We’ll be opening new store fronts and fulfillment centers in both the U.S. and Canada markets in...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Goranson Bain Ausley Elevates Client Experience with Secure, Innovative Technology

With a focus on elevating the overall client experience, Goranson Bain Ausley is launching a new online intake process. Through a partnership with Settify, a legal technology company, the Texas family law firm leader becomes the first in the United States to embrace the secure cloud system that provides innovative technology solutions. "Building relationships founded in trust that helps our client choose the path that is best for them will always be the guiding principle of our practice," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "At the same time, this technology provides individuals with real-time access, enhancing their ability to understand options and how to move forward most effectively with an experienced family law attorney." The interactive, conversational Family Law Questionnaire allows a person to learn about the divorce process and how it applies to their situation. The 24/7 online tool is accessed at a time and place that works for individuals through the Goranson Bain Ausley website using a computer, tablet or smartphone. In less than an hour, a person can share details from basic contact information to personal, relationship and financial information. Upon completion, a comprehensive brief helps prepare lawyers for an initial consultation. "The true benefit of this onboarding process is the relevant prescient knowledge about the clients' situation before the initial consultation," added Bain. "This allows for a first meeting that can focus on meaningful next steps instead of gathering background information and in turn saves time and costs." For over 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has been dedicated to helping clients achieve a successful outcome, control costs, and minimize disruption to their lives while guiding them to prepare to face the future. An innovator, Goranson Bain Ausley introduced a Flat Fee Divorce product in 2015, eliminating unforeseen costs in an agreed divorce case through an amicable and efficient process. About Goranson Bain Ausley Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. In 2020, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® rankings by Woodward White Inc., for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process. The firm has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News and a Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Pinterest Announces Second Annual Global Creators Festival on October 20th

Creators and special guests will be headlining the Festival themed “Make it here,” sharing the inspiration brand’s newest products and experiences for the next generation of creators. Pinterest announced it will host its second annual global Creators Festival on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. With content and topics inspired by creators,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Nafeza: Egypt Launches New Trade Facilitation Technology to Create “Region’s Most Advanced Global Logistics Hub”

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021-- The Government of Egypt will next month implement a new trade facilitation technology which will improve processing time and reduce costs for all exporters to the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006261/en/. Container ship at Port Said, December 2020 (Credit:...
INDUSTRY

