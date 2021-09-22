Zest AI Wins 2021 Finovate Award for Best Use of AI/ML

Mission-ready, Trusted Platform for Modern Warfighters. VMware supports the modern warfighter by addressing key tactical kit challenges. First, VMware’s hyperconverged technology drastically reduces the SWaP-C (size, weight, power, and cost) requirements. What used to require 750 pounds of equipment weight can now be accomplished with less than 50 pounds, significantly reducing fuel costs, eliminating thousands of dollars in redundant storage arrays, and providing safety to the troops. In addition, the VMware SDDC platform lowers deployment speeds to less than 2 hours while drastically increasing the performance, redundancy, scalability, and security. Moreover, VMware’s partnership with NVIDIA to enable GPU acceleration provides the fastest route to AI/ML processing capabilities at the tactical edge. Finally, VMware’s network security and SD-WAN capabilities provide optimized network accessibility in Denied Disconnected Intermittent Low Bandwidth (DDIL) environments with secure connectivity back to JWCC sponsored clouds, command environments, and mission partners.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO