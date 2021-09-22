CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zest AI Wins 2021 Finovate Award for Best Use of AI/ML

By Auto Fin Journal Staff
Auto Remarketing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Zest AI, provider of software for underwriting driven by artificial intelligence, recently won the 2021 Finovate Award for Best Use of AI/ML. The company highlighted the award goes to the bank, financial institution, or fintech that uses artificial intelligence/machine-learning technology to the greatest effect, creating new capabilities that are only possible through AI/ML.

