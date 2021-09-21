Eureka Springs board OKs bid to donate community center site

The Eureka Springs School Board voted Monday, Sept. 13, to finalize the donation of the old high school building to the Eureka Springs Community Center. The board voted Aug. 9 to donate the facility to the community center. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said the board still needed to approve the proposal to finalize the donation. The school district’s attorney drew up an amended proposal, Pruitt said, and the board agreed to approve it. All that’s left, Pruitt said, is signing the final paperwork.