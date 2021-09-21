CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

Eureka Springs student dies in accidental shooting

By Citizen.Editor.Eureka@gmail.com
carrollconews.com
 10 days ago

The Eureka Springs School District is mourning after a student died in an accidental shooting over the weekend. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt confirmed that junior Nathan Howton was killed in the shooting. Pruitt said Howton was part of the Connect 4 program, so he spent half of each school day at Eureka Springs High School and the other half at the Connect 4 building in Berryville. Grief counselors are available to help students struggling with Howton’s death, Pruitt said.

www.carrollconews.com

