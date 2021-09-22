CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, WI

Delton Raymond Cashore

hngnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 18, 1940 - August 22, 2021. Milton, WI - Delton Raymond "Butch" Cashore, age 81 passed away Sunday August 22, 2021, at SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison after a two week battle with Covid-19. Butch was born July 18, 1940, to Raymond and Clara (Moldenhauer) Cashore in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He went to Milton Union Senior High School and went on to work for General Motors. He drove truck for many years under Edward Goodger for Goodger Grain and continued working after it became Farm City Elevator. He also worked for Terra Products. In his retirement he farmed his land just north of Milton. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening his flower beds.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Reuters

Two Fed officials retire amid scrutiny over investment trades

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials that came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday. Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday afternoon that he will retire on Oct. 8, citing the "distraction" of the controversy that circled his investment decisions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy