Delton Raymond Cashore

July 18, 1940 - August 22, 2021. Milton, WI - Delton Raymond "Butch" Cashore, age 81 passed away Sunday August 22, 2021, at SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison after a two week battle with Covid-19. Butch was born July 18, 1940, to Raymond and Clara (Moldenhauer) Cashore in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He went to Milton Union Senior High School and went on to work for General Motors. He drove truck for many years under Edward Goodger for Goodger Grain and continued working after it became Farm City Elevator. He also worked for Terra Products. In his retirement he farmed his land just north of Milton. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening his flower beds.