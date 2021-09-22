CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Alexander Perry Loper

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton, WI - Alexander Perry Loper was born in Janesville on December 6, 1967. The only son born to Don and June Loper. He was tragically taken by the Covid Virus on September 17, 2021. Alex graduated from Parker High School and went to Blackhawk Technical Institute majoring in welding. He was an extremely talented welder by trade that poured over into his hobby/business of restoring vintage vehicles. Like his father, Alex's passion was cars. He had the natural ability to restore and preserve the integrity of everything he touched. He was truly a master craftsman with metals. Alex's pride and joy was his well organized workshop. Which includes grease, grime and the sound of eclectic music playing in he background. He had a big heart and a sense of humor to match. If Alex was around you could count on a good laugh. Alex married Jean Riesterer in 2002. Together they established their arts and crafts home on the prairie that they both took pride in maintaining, along with their dog Nina and cat Boone. Alex and Jean spent countless hours enjoying nature and driving the backroads to no where special. He loved sharing colorful stories and laughter with family and friends. He had an abundance of friends from all walks of life. Alex was fair, honest and above all just a nice guy.

