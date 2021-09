OWEGO, N.Y. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Summit Fitness gym in Owego has been set for Sept. 28, according to a news release from the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. Located at 30 Elm St. in Owego, Summit Fitness is owned by the same owner of Peak Performance Physical Therapy and Tioga Fitness, located at 115 Hickories Park Road, also in Owego. All the businesses are owned by Brian Hathaway, a licensed physical therapist and a prolific youth-sports coach in the Owego area, according to a Summit Fitness Facebook post.

OWEGO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO