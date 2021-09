The cornerstone of our democracy is the right to vote. However, for most of our country's history, Native Americans were denied that right. The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 granted citizenship to all Native Americans born in the U.S., but even after that law, states could restrict Native voting rights. It was not until 1962 that Utah became the final state to allow Natives the right to vote. For much of the 20th century, until federal Indian law reforms of the 1970s, Cherokees were not allowed to elect leaders of our own tribe.

CHEROKEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO