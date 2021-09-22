CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Tennis Cruises Past American International, 6-1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Mass. (September 22, 2021) - Following a strong and history-marking trip to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region Championships in Flushing, New York, over the weekend, Stonehill College, ranked No. 2 in the ITA East Region rankings, returned to team play with a 6-1 victory over American International College in Northeast-10 Conference women's tennis action inside the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex this afternoon.

#Tennis#Northeast 10 Conference#Women S Tennis Cruises#Stonehill College#Stonehill Athletics#Ne10

