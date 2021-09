After a couple of weeks of jitters, the stock market pulled out a positive week last week. This was surprising given that the Federal Reserve event delivered some bad news. It was good economic news, but these markets are addicts to the medicine, which in this case is the QE. The rally is a sign that risk appetite is still here. If that’s the case, then there are stocks to buy that are down on their luck lately.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO