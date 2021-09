This past weekend played host to the Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) Summit 2021. The largely remote convention allowed Cardano buffs to reflect on the network’s rapid growth period — something that’s continuing well into Q4 — as well as to see the exciting new announcements coming from the company. One of those announcement’s is a partnership between the Cardano network and Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD), which stands to vastly improve Cardano’s dApp development capabilities. As such, investors are seeking out Cardano price predictions to see how high the partnership can take the ADA coin.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO