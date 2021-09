Retailers can optimize revenue streams in only 8 weeks with the SaaS collaborative platform. ciValue today announced the launch of its Retail Media Intelligence solution for retailers looking to maximize the monetization of their media assets across physical and digital channels. ciValue’s Retail Media Intelligence solution enables retailers and their suppliers or other business partners, to plan, predict, and optimize their media investments with dedicated mechanisms for: insights sharing, proactive audience building, audiences onboarding to owned or external media, and impact analysis across all channels. ciValue’s Retail Media Intelligence solution fits into the retailer’s existing retail media ecosystem and can be deployed within 8 weeks, transforming the current business model with a self-serve platform.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO