UChicago announces update to employee vaccine requirement

 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This message was sent Sept. 22 from Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Executive Vice President Katie Callow-Wright to members of the campus community. To help ensure the highest possible vaccination rate at the University, today we are announcing that all University employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have applied for and have been granted a medical or religious exemption. There will no longer be an option for employees who do not receive an exemption to participate in weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.

