Cleveland State Women's Soccer #HLWSOC Play Continues Against Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky
Thursday, Sept. 23 | 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 | 1 p.m. CLEVELAND STATE ROSTER | MILWAUKEE ROSTER | NORTHERN KENTUCKY ROSTER. The Cleveland State women's soccer team looks to extend their winning ways on Thursday and Saturday, as the Green and White take on two #HLWSOC opponents. The Vikings, winners of their last two matches, enter Thursday night with an overall record of 3-5-1 (2-0-0).csuvikings.com
Comments / 0