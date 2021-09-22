CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter School at top of class with 18th ‘A’

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villages Charter School staff and students successfully navigated a challenging school year during the pandemic, as shown by school grades released by the Florida Department of Education this week. The department awarded VCS with its 18th straight A grade. VCS Director of Education Randy McDaniel said he was amazed at how hard students and staff worked while also dealing with all the changes caused by the pandemic. The Florida Department of Education did not issue grades for the 2019-20 school year. For the 2020-21 school year, it gave the districts and schools the option to opt in or opt out of grading.

