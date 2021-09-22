Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects

If Jerome Powell and company were on the fence about whether or not to signal that the Fed would start tapering soon, fears of debt contagion in the world’s second-largest economy (and today’s attendant -2% drop in major US indices) will no doubt push them toward a more cautious, noncommittal outlook. Even putting aside global risks, recent US domestic data has decreased the urgency for the Fed to start tapering asset purchases; this month alone, the lackluster 235K reading on the August NFP report, combined with the CPI inflation rate moderating slightly to “just” 5.3% year-over-year (and the “core” CPI reading falling to 4.0%), means neither aspect of the US central bank’s dual mandate may be pressing enough for the Fed to indicate that it will start normalizing policy immediately. That said, there are still many diverse viewpoints within the Fed’s policymaking committee, so a surprise taper hint can’t be completely ruled out.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO