Metropolitan Chicago Data-science Corps to partner with area organizations on projects

Northwestern University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Illinois universities, led by Northwestern University, have established the Metropolitan Chicago Data-science Corps (MCDC) to help meet the data science needs of the Chicago metropolitan area. The interdisciplinary corps will assist a wide range of community-based groups in taking advantage of increasing data volume and complexity while also offering data science students opportunities to apply their skills.

news.northwestern.edu

