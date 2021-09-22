Community College of Baltimore County

And Baltimore City Community College to connect individuals facing economic injustice with low- cost and tuition-free opportunities. With the help of a $75,000 commitment from Kaiser Permanente, CCBC and BCCC have increased outreach to those for whom the cost of living outpaces what they earn – sharing that a college education is financially feasible and leads to better income earning employment opportunities. For Kaiser Permanente, this initiative exemplifies the healthcare organization’s commitment to advance economic equity and expand educational opportunities to communities of color.