102 hospital and health system CIOs to know | 2021

CentraCare is reviving visitor restrictions amid the COVID-19 surge. Starting Tuesday, CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals will only allow one healthy adult visitor per patient in hospital settings. That number is increased to two for minor patients. The hospital system, which operates facilities mostly around Central Minnesota, says it must take health measures due to positive cases in our communities. All visitors must week a mask. Also, long-term care facilities will have their own policies.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO