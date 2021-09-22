378 Algona Avenue #2

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS West Lakeview FULLY REHABBED studio for RENT! The unit is currently under renovation and will be BRAND NEW! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT! The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. Paulina Brown Line is a 1/2 blk away from the building. The building is located near grocery stores, nightlife, Target, public transportation, and restaurants. If you enjoy spending time in parks and green spaces, Sheil Park, Greenview Park, and Juniper Park are close by. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO