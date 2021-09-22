CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

378 Algona Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean & freshly painted upper flat in excellent condition with stained hardwood floors & carpeted bedroom. Quiet neighborhood. Close to I-90, Elgin Rec Center, Gail Borden Library, Hemmens Auditorium and Fox River Bike Trail! Good management with lawn care and snow removal included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer & scavenger service. New thermopane windows help keep energy bills low. New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer! Street parking. Looking for non-smoker(s) with no pets and credit score(s) of 650 & above. Download rental application from Additional Information section. $40/applicant for credit & background check thru mysmartmove.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3620 N Pine Grove Avenue #206

East Lakeview treasure. Enjoy the best of Wrigleyville in this great studio featuring an efficient kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and marble tiled backsplash with handy counter seating. Includes hardwood flooring, convenient bath with marble tile and organized walk-in closet. Front courtyard and washers/dryers on each floor. Steps to neighborhood fun with Wrigley Field, the Lake, Broadway and Clark Sts, Whole Foods, Jewel, Red Line train, fabulous restaurants and much, much more. Cable, gas, heat and 1 parking space included in rent (Space #2 - for smaller compact car). No pets.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3345 N Marshfield Avenue #106

*** Super Promo 1 MONTH FREE RENT *** This is a GORGEOUS West Lakeview FULLY REHABBED studio for RENT! The unit is currently under renovation and will be BRAND NEW! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT! The unit will have custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen will have custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, full size Dishwasher, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit will have BRAND NEW hardwood floors throughout, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. Paulina Brown Line is a 1/2 blk away from the building. The building is located near grocery stores, nightlife, Target, public transportation, and restaurants. If you enjoy spending time in parks and green spaces, Sheil Park, Greenview Park, and Juniper Park are close by. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algona#Landlord#Street Parking#Elgin Rec Center#Hemmens Auditorium#Additional Information
bhhschicago.com

6619 W BELMONT Avenue #2

AWESOME 2ND FLOOR UNIT!! HOT AREA, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND 2BDRM / 2BTH / HARDWOOD FLOORS / WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT*** - PARKING SPOT - Stainless Appliances - Back Porch area - AVAILABLE AFTER NOVEMBER 15th. Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric. The application fee is $80 per adult 18 and over for employment verification/credit history/background checks. Looking for 700+ credit, good DTI ratio, and income. Renters Insurance is required to move in. All approved applicants will have a $150.00 lease administrative fee added to your total move in funds required. This fee will not go towards any other deposits, move in fees, or rent. Qualified tenants will pay first months rent & security deposit equal one months rent to move in. Less then qualified may be approved but with extra requirements. Pet fees will apply if applicable.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7900 W 26th Street #1N

Great , first floor 1 North, 2 bedroom spacious apartment, large bedrooms bedrooms with good closet space, all hardwood floors, except kitchen. Immaculate condition. Well maintained building from top to bottom. One parking space behind building, lots of street parking available as well. Everything included except tenants pay own electric. Very convenient location.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #4

Walk to downtown Lake Bluff restaurants, shops and train station. End unit apartment with basement with full-sized washer and dryer and assigned parking spot. Monthly rent totals $1,575 ($1,525 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Smoking is not permitted. One small pet will be considered with a monthly pet rent of $50 and a pet deposit of $500. Application fee of $75 per adult includes credit report, background check and income verification. Move in fee is $250.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

6843 N Tripp Avenue

Lovely brick three bedroom colonial located across from Henry Proesel Park Complex that features plenty of green space, tennis courts, ball fields, playground and Aquatic Park. New kitchen appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Large private backyard with deck. Walking distance to great Lincolnwood Schools and library. Easy access to Eden Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

1135 Hannah Avenue #2

CLEAN & READY! Make this Roomy 2ND Floor THREE Bedroom One Bathroom Apartment your next home. This Quintessential Flat features a sprawling 1250 sqft floor plan. A 16ft x 15ft Living Room and 13ft x 12 Eat-In Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout this home (except the kitchen and patio). Each of the 3 Bedrooms can accommodate a Queen-Sized Bed and some furniture. Conveniences include an Ample Storage Space, a FREE washer/dryer in the building, and a Large Backyard. Rent includes HEAT, GAS and WATER. Trash, sewer, and (1) On-Site Parking Space. Conveniently located off Roosevelt & Harlem! A quick 16 Minute Walk to the Harlem Blue Line Station, a 6 Minute Drive to Loyola Medical Center, a 5 Minute Drive to I-290 and a multitude of grocery stores & eateries within about a five minute walk (Living Fresh and Walmart to name a few). Video upon request. Good (650) Credit and Verifiable Income History a MUST.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1101 Ritter Street #212

BRAND NEW FOR MAY 1st MOVE IN! Welcome to Randall Crossings Promenade! Your new studio and one bedroom apartment community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and spacious closets! Secure building common area cameras, elevator, individual storage lockers, and secure Luxor package retrieval system! Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, ponds, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings Promenade is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

8424 W 87th Street #3C

Updated Third Floor, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment located in Hickory Hills! Laminate Wood Flooring Through-Out the Living Room and Bedrooms! Freshly Painted in Warn Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances! You will Love the Spacious Rooms! On-Site Coin Laundry! Two Assigned, Off Street Parking Spaces included! Conveniently located near the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. (NO CATS.) No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18 years of age. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4843 N Winthrop Avenue #3N

Modern condominium building located in the heart of Uptown. This unit features higher end finishes with a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, high ceilings, private deck, large bedrooms and modern bathrooms. Located about a block from the Lawrence red line, Green Mill, Starbucks, Larry's, restaurants and so much more!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4148 N Greenview Avenue

Greenview Avenue, in Chicago's Graceland West neighborhood, is by far one of the city's most sought-after locations. This newly renovated home sits commandingly on an over-sized 27' x 161' lot and as you slip behind the original vintage Greystone facade, you'll find rooms of scale and all of the luxurious finishes you'd expect including: 5 BRs (4 on the 2nd floor), 4.2 bathrooms (3 en-suite), extra-large chef's kitchen with a Wolf & Sub-Zero appliance package, Grohe fixtures, natural stone bathrooms, extensive millwork, dark-stained hardwood floors, butler's pantry, mudroom, 2.5 car garage, wine cellar, media room and a private rear yard complimented by a garage-top roof deck...and much more! The property is also available for sale.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3615 N Sawyer Avenue #1

Special rate ($1700) for a lease of of 16 months (through March 31, 2023) or longer. Shorter lease rate is $1750. Extra large 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Irving Park four flat, close to everything the Elston corridor has to offer! The unit includes garage parking, heat and installing new windows and blinds throughout. This sunny top high first floor unit layout includes large foyer with coat closet, bright living room, separate dining room leading to a recently updated modern kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bath (updates made after pictures were taken) spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a bonus room that can be used as office or additional storage. Pets considered on an individual basis. Washer/dryer in building. Short walk to shopping, dining and Addison Blue Line stop. (pictures are from another unit in the building, same layout and finishes).
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

52 W Granville Avenue

Solid, all brick ranch style home with full finished basement. Nestled on a beautiful lot with covered back patio looking out into yard waiting for someone to enjoy. Home was completely remodeled with new roof, windows, gutters, kitchen with 42" cabinets & granite counter tops, baths, hardwood floors throughout main level and wood laminate in basement. Large living room with tons of natural sunlight. Plenty of storage area/closets.Short walk to downtown Roselle. This home will not last! Owner is looking for someone with credit score 650+, good job history, non smoker and no pets. Credit, eviction and criminal past will be verified for all 18 or over for a fee of $50 per person.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

542 Harrison Avenue #SFH

Large two bedroom, separate living room and dining room, bank owned being sold in as is condition. the buyer will be responsible for city inspection, city repairs. The property is in move in condition.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3017 Spaulding Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/5/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/7/2021 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. Property is rented @ $650/mo. 2 Story Porch-Front Townhouse located in the Central Park Heights area. Located JUST ACROSS from the Pimlico Race Course. MINUTES to Sinai Hospital and Queenbury Park. Easy access to major traffic arteries W Belvedere Ave and Park Heights Ave.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

919 Shields Avenue

Freshly Painted, New Carpet and Flooring throughout. New windows for the entire house. Located on a great, quiet block. Minimum 620 credit score, no evictions on record. Landlord references required. Income verification: must make 2.5 times the rent amount per month. No smoking/1 dog or cat 25lbs or less. First months rent and security deposit required. If credit score is below 620 Owner will require first and last months rent along with Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3729 Maple Park Avenue

This fully furnished original farmhouse in Oakley is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit that can sleep 4 comfortably. Close to Hyde Park square and Oakley square, you will have endless opportunities to explore the shops, restaurants, bars, and breweries in the area. It also provides a quick drive to the hospital district, Xavier, UC, and downtown Cincinnati. Oakley is very walkable and this unit is one block from the bike/walking trail Wasson Way which will take you to Ault Park in one direction and Xavier in the other direction.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy