378 Algona Avenue #2
Clean & freshly painted upper flat in excellent condition with stained hardwood floors & carpeted bedroom. Quiet neighborhood. Close to I-90, Elgin Rec Center, Gail Borden Library, Hemmens Auditorium and Fox River Bike Trail! Good management with lawn care and snow removal included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer & scavenger service. New thermopane windows help keep energy bills low. New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer! Street parking. Looking for non-smoker(s) with no pets and credit score(s) of 650 & above. Download rental application from Additional Information section. $40/applicant for credit & background check thru mysmartmove.www.bhhschicago.com
