CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

2247 W Iowa Street #2R

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful balcony , clean, updated , spacious with a lot of storage, second floor unit, Remodeled 2 bed.1 bath unit, In unit laundry room, Eat in kitchen with dining table, Living room with beautiful balcony, Tons of cabinets with granite counter-tops, New dishwasher, central air heating and cooling. Two blocks to Mariano's, Starbucks, restaurants & retail. Shared outdoor patio, full of fruit trees and vegetables. Easy street parking, Easy access to public transportation! all utilities are paid by landlord.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

324 Mulberry Court #C1

Freshly painted first floor condo ready to see. Brand new carpet, neutral colors, abundance of natural lighting. Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, large pantry closet and nice size area for dining table. Hall bath includes a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and private full bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio. Single car garage with storage area and parking area in the driveway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6305 Joliet Road #9

1 bedroom great location!!! has nice flooring through out with plenty of closet space . 2 parking spaces in the back . only pay electric . laundry room is right next to the unit . there is a app fee for credit and back ground anyone 18 or over.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5202 Washington Street #305

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous one bedroom with oak kitchen cabinets, granite counters, white appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood plank vinyl flooring and balcony. The updated bath with high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker. Minimum credit score 640.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60646

Beautiful, clean, and freshly painted 3 bedrooms unit ready to move in! Features: Large living room/ dining room with new carpeting. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floor, and breakfast area. Spacious 3 bedrooms with new carpet and large closets. New light fixtures. Laundry and storage on the first floor, a large backyard for your summer enjoyment. Rent includes water. Ample street parking. Close to shopping including Mariano's and restaurants. Public transportation at the door. Close to Metra, EL, and major highways. Come and rent it! Great Unit!!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
bhhschicago.com

4843 N Winthrop Avenue #3N

Modern condominium building located in the heart of Uptown. This unit features higher end finishes with a large kitchen, stainless steel appliances 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, high ceilings, private deck, large bedrooms and modern bathrooms. Located about a block from the Lawrence red line, Green Mill, Starbucks, Larry's, restaurants and so much more!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 S Hawthorne Avenue

Super cute and updated Ranch home in walk-to-town and train location! Walk in to a spacious Living Room with hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and recessed lighting; completely updated Eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Den has new flooring and can also serve as a 3rd bedroom. Home also has a very nice 3-Season room that leads to gorgeous fenced backyard and newer stone paver patio. Spacious rooms, a laundry room and garage parking complete this fantastic rental home. Walk to downtown Elmhurst restaurants, stores, Whole Foods, schools, parks and more! Don't miss your chance to live in College View.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

470 Larkspur Drive

Great Location 2 story entry way opens to Volume ceilings, Large Living Room. Formal Dining perfect for any Family Event. Great Size Eat -in Kitchen, offers Loads of counter work space, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Cabinets, perfect for the Chef of the family. Generious Size Famiy Room, Note Size. Master Suite, Vaulted Ceiling, walkin Closet, Full Private bath. All Additional Bed Rooms Good size. Laundry room 1st Floor. Need more space Full finished basement perfect Man Cave of Kids haven. Patio. Freshley Painted, New Furnace & AC New Wood laminet Flooring, Heated Garage. Close to High School, Tolls, Shopping. Interior Street location. Applicants Policy Apply. 30.00 fee required for application. Copy of last 2 months Pay stubs. Rental agent will supply app to assist in the application process.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom top floor unit! Kitchen features stove, refrigerator, quality tin ceiling, and huge pantry. Awesome built in china cabinet is great for keeping your extra plates and decorations. Bright living room is perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout! Second bedroom has a huge closet! Retro bathroom features subway tiles! Relax on your private rear deck and watch the sunset! In-building laundry. Walking distance to Central Park El, public transportation, restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, schools, fashion outlets, and historical Route 66 on Ogden Ave. Only ten minutes from the West Loop/Tri-Taylor area! No security deposit. Rhino policy is required. Water is included in the rent. 1 Pet OK up to 25 lbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fruit Trees#Street Parking
bhhschicago.com

428 Kingston Drive

This newly remodeled, 1 story home is a wonderful find for a rental. There are 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a large living room with plenty of light and a ceiling fan that leads right into the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and there's a laundry room too with a front loading washer and a dryer. It also has a newly remodeled kitchen with island, 5 burner stove, and a built in desk. Outside is a big backyard for you to enjoy a summer barbecue in and also a 2 car detached garage. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools, shopping, parks, golf courses and Lewis University. It also has quick access to I-55, 355, and Route 53. 1 month rent security deposit, $500 pet deposit, $50/month pet rent. Won't last long, come see it today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

52 W Granville Avenue

Solid, all brick ranch style home with full finished basement. Nestled on a beautiful lot with covered back patio looking out into yard waiting for someone to enjoy. Home was completely remodeled with new roof, windows, gutters, kitchen with 42" cabinets & granite counter tops, baths, hardwood floors throughout main level and wood laminate in basement. Large living room with tons of natural sunlight. Plenty of storage area/closets.Short walk to downtown Roselle. This home will not last! Owner is looking for someone with credit score 650+, good job history, non smoker and no pets. Credit, eviction and criminal past will be verified for all 18 or over for a fee of $50 per person.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

378 Algona Avenue #2

Clean & freshly painted upper flat in excellent condition with stained hardwood floors & carpeted bedroom. Quiet neighborhood. Close to I-90, Elgin Rec Center, Gail Borden Library, Hemmens Auditorium and Fox River Bike Trail! Good management with lawn care and snow removal included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer & scavenger service. New thermopane windows help keep energy bills low. New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer! Street parking. Looking for non-smoker(s) with no pets and credit score(s) of 650 & above. Download rental application from Additional Information section. $40/applicant for credit & background check thru mysmartmove.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Starbucks
bhhschicago.com

2125 W Devon Avenue #2

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath on Devon ave. Spacious light-filled living room and open-kitchen space with new cabinets and SS appliances with room for a dining table! Cozy primary bedroom with brand new bathroom, Hardwood floors throughout. In unit perks include dishwasher, master bedroom en suite, central air/heat and a separate office room!. Huge private outdoor space is great for entertaining. Laundry room will be put up in October. Outdoor rental parking is available for $100/mo.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

20807 N 38th St

38th - NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! - Property Id: 243418. NEW FULLY FURNISHED DESERT RIDGE HOME! Minutes from the Desert Ridge Marketplace and hundreds of shopping, dining and entertainment options! Large 4 bedroom layout plus private fenced pool and outdoor area. Home features, pool table, full kitchen with s/s appliances, dish washer, cooking items, glassware, washer/dryer, garage parking and smart flat screen TVs throughout! Also minutes from the Mayo Clinic, Kierland Shopping, World Class golf, the 101 and more. ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-7 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
PHOENIX, AZ
bhhschicago.com

1061 Courtland Drive #1061

Gorgeous move-in ready 2 story townhome with open layout in the desirable district 96 and Stevenson High School! 1st floor bedroom/office with 2 suite arrangements in the 2nd floor. New kitchen and two new full bathrooms. Newer paint, lighting fixtures. Start enjoying this home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1313 Cromwell Court #1313

Spacious and bright 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath + 1 car garage. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry closet. Spacious living/dining combo with sliding doors that open to the patio, perfect for winter and summer entertaining. In-unit full size laundry with recently updated washer and dryer. Laminate floors throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with a separate vanity and a shower. Second bath has a soaking tub. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. 1 car garage has extra storage. Enjoy great community with outdoor pool and tennis court. Just minutes to Hawthorn Mall, restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers, Metra stations, and Schools. Walk to magnificent Big Bear Lake Park and take front row during 4th of July fireworks extravaganza!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

555 W Cornelia Avenue #1911

Gorgeous 2BD/2BR Corner Unit with Large Balcony and Panoramic North Side Views of the City,Lake and Wrigley in East Lakeview. Perfect Layout features combined Living/Dining Room and Open Kitchen with Glass Front Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Master Suite easily fits a King Size Bed. Unit has Huge Closets throughout the entire Apartment. Building replaced Windows and Balcony Doors recently. Amenities include Amazing Pool, Sun Deck, Party Room, and Heated Garage. Additional Storage Included. Perfect Lakeview Location - 1 Block off Lake Michigan. Easy Access to CTA, Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants, and Wrigley Field. No Dogs.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

11400 Burr Oak Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in a desirable Burr Oaks Glen North subdivision. Award winning Pleasantdale school district and Lyons Township High School. Fall in love with this house including the Chef's dream kitchen finished with all Bosch appliances: a double oven, an induction cooktop, a double door refrigerator, a built-in microwave drawer as well as an extra sink and a wine cooler. Custom made cabinets and a breakfast island with granite and wood counter tops. Open floorplan with a large dining room and a family room with a woodburning fireplace and build in wooden shelves. First floor office. The second floor with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizers. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a curbless shower, air bathtub, heated floors and a towel warmer. Fine woodwork and high quality design finishes. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floor. Full finished basement with a playroom, custom bar and an extra bedroom suite. Huge laundry/ storage room with an additional office space. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors and an extra storage. Professionally lanscaped yard with a sprinkler system, outside programmable lights and an invisible dog fence. Eco Life Reverse Osmosis water filtration system. New 2019 outside paint, stucco, gutters, soffits, window trims, attic insulation and outside lights. Concrete driveway(2018), new deck (2020), A/C/furnace (2014) and coil (2020), windows(2014), 2 water heaters and sump pump with a backup (2014). This house has been completely renovated and is ready for a new owner. You will enjoy a great location, close to the Village Center with shops, dining and Chicago Pace bus, park district and all amenities Burr Ridge has to offer.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

Beautiful apartment in Jefferson Park on the third floor. It is full of light as it has southern exposure. It boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertop, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, master bedroom with private bathroom, in-unit laundry, one parking space included, walking distance to CTA train, Jewel, Starbucks, CVA, and bus stop. Two bedrooms two bathrooms. You will love it. The listing agent is related to the owner.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy