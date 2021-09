They say your failures eventually contribute to your success. That couldn’t be more true in the case of the Arizona Cardinals. Three-and-a-half years ago, the Cardinals spent the 10th overall pick on quarterback Josh Rosen and general manager Steve Keim declared him the “best thrower in the 2018 draft.” However, Rosen underwhelmed, proving that he was yet another miss at the quarterback position for Keim. In fact, the 2018 season was so atrocious that the Cardinals fired their head coach Steve Wilks after just one season while earning themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO