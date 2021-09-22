USD/CHF Daily Outlook

The bears prevailed during yesterday’s trading session, but the pair could not breach the support at 1.1686. During the early hours of today’s trading, the attack on behalf of the sellers continues and a breach of the mentioned level is a highly probable scenario that would easily lead to future losses and a move towards 1.1614. If the bulls re-enter the market, their first target can be found at the level of1.1708, but only a successful breach of 1.1752 could lead to a change in the current market sentiment. The announcement of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (today;14:00 GMT) could lead to an increase in volatility. In addition to this, the head of the ECB will be speaking at 12:00 GMT, while overseas, the head of the FED will be testifying in front of the Senate at 14:00 GMT.

