USD/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9213; (P) 0.9248; (R1) 0.9272;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral first as consolidation from 0.9331 is extending. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.9162 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9331 resistance will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 0.9471 key resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9162 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support instead.

Daily Technical Analysis

The bears prevailed during yesterday’s trading session, but the pair could not breach the support at 1.1686. During the early hours of today’s trading, the attack on behalf of the sellers continues and a breach of the mentioned level is a highly probable scenario that would easily lead to future losses and a move towards 1.1614. If the bulls re-enter the market, their first target can be found at the level of1.1708, but only a successful breach of 1.1752 could lead to a change in the current market sentiment. The announcement of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (today;14:00 GMT) could lead to an increase in volatility. In addition to this, the head of the ECB will be speaking at 12:00 GMT, while overseas, the head of the FED will be testifying in front of the Senate at 14:00 GMT.
MARKETS
AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7226; (P) 0.7271; (R1) 0.7306;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 0.7219 temporary low. On the downside, below 0.7219 will resume the fall from 0.7477 to retest 0.7105 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7320 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/CAD: Ranges Established, Is a Breakout Close By?

EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EURCAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Talking Points. EUR/USD and EUR/CAD appear to be treading a sideways path. EUR/CHF seems to be looking for a trend but has stalled for now. The northern hemisphere summer tamed EUR.Will winter heat things up?. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The EUR/USD has been range trading...
MARKETS
USD/CHF Stays Above an Upside Support Line

USD/CHF traded higher on Monday, emerged temporarily above the high of last Wednesday, at 0.9273, but pulled back below it. Overall, the pair continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of Aug. 4, and therefore, we would consider the near-term outlook to still be positive, even if the current setback continues for a while more.
MARKETS
Currency market: GBP/CHF, USD/CAD and GBP/USD

Currency markets to USD Vs Non USD are defined by USD/CAD and GBP/USD as 2 most and visible opposites much the same as EUR/USD to CAD/ZAR. The driver to GBP this week was GBP/CHF and USD/CAD;s moves were driven by the GBP/CHF and USD/CAD's relationship. Deeply oversold GBP/CHF opened the...
CURRENCIES
Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF price decline persist?

The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF,H1 continues retracing lower after breaching below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9216. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.9250. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CHF

Today’s U.S. session trading is all about the FOMC, yo!. Will Powell and his team finally hint at their tapering schedule?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist checked out AUD/JPY’s observable downtrend ahead of the BOJ’s policy announcement. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
MARKETS
Ichimoku cloud analysis: NZD/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7017; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7040 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6905. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7145. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7235.
CURRENCIES
USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis – Seems Bullish above 0.9240

MARKETS
USD/CHF: 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9342 to cap the rally – Commerzbank

“USD/CHF has rallied higher to test the more important 0.9274 July high. Directly above here lie the March 12 high at 0.9325 and the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9342, where we suspect that the market will fail. As a consequence, we view upside scope as limited.”. “The market will have to...
MARKETS
Chart Art: Short and Long-Term Trades on GBP/USD and EUR/CHF

Welcome to mid-week AND mid-month trading, errbody!. I have a treat for short and long-term traders alike today because we’re looking at trend continuation setups on GBP/USD and EUR/CHF. Are you in or nah?. GBP/USD: 1-hour. As you’ve noticed, pound bears were about as subtle in their short-term domination as...
CURRENCIES
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers seek validation above 0.9220

USD/CHF extends the previous session’s momentum and prints minute gains on Tuesday. The formation of multiple tops near the current level makes it’s a crucial level to trade. MACD trades above midline indicates the underlying bullish sentiment. USD/CHF trades cautiously on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair...
MARKETS
GBP/USD Facing Major Hurdle Near 1.3780

GBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3600 zone. It is facing a crucial resistance near 1.3770 and 1.3780 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750. Crude oil price rallied above the $75.00 resistance zone. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound started a fresh decline from...
MARKETS
AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Monday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 37 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher within...
CURRENCIES
USD/CHF consolidates near 0.9250 on firmer USD

USD/CHF trades modestly higher on Monday in the early Asian trading hours. The US Dollar Index remains strong near 93.00. Swiss franc remains on backfoot on improved risk-sentiment. The USD/CHF continues to portray the familiar moves in the Asian session on Monday. The pair hoveres in a very narrow trade...
MARKETS
Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EUR/USD is edging lower, extending losses in the previous session after the USD traced treasury yields higher and the Euro fretted over lengthy coalition talks in Germany. Today German GFK consumer confidence came in better than expected in October at 0.3, up from -1.1 in September and defying a steeper decline of -1.6 forecast.
EUR/USD Remains Neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF

EUR/USD – Slightly Bearish. The US Dollar mounted a comeback this past week, extending gains against the Euro. This followed EUR/USD establishing a Shooting Star at the end of August after rejecting the 1.1909 – 1.1887 resistance zone. After then taking out the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1806, the pair is setting itself up to retest the key 1.1704 – 1.1664 support zone.
CURRENCIES
GBPUSD Steering Forces Feeble Around Support Base

GBPUSD is consolidating in the proximity of the support foundation of 1.3564-1.3621, which has defended the positive structure from the beginning of February. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently lacking a clear direction in trend. Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are indicating a phase where directional momentum is not...
MARKETS

