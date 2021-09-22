USD/CHF Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9213; (P) 0.9248; (R1) 0.9272;. Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral first as consolidation from 0.9331 is extending. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.9162 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9331 resistance will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 0.9471 key resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9162 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support instead.www.actionforex.com
