APOC Targets Engines, Landing Gear Growth Through New Financing
APOC Aviation has obtained an ongoing finance facility from Anglo-South African investment group Investec that will target the purchase of new lease assets. Barry Lemmers, chief financial officer at APOC Aviation, says the company will prioritize finding “suitable” landing gears and engines to fit within the Netherlands-headquartered company’s lease portfolio that it hopes to expand. Typically, APOC offers assets on both short-term and long-term lease models.aviationweek.com
Comments / 0