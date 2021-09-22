Operation DGAR: A Collective Effort to Repatriate Stranded Mariners During a Global Pandemic
A Case Study in the flexibility, ingenuity and responsiveness of the commercial maritime industry during the COVID-19 Pandemic. By the spring of 2020, COVID-19 restrictions on travel had stranded hundreds of mariners on 13 commercial and U.S. government-owned ships based on and around the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The pandemic had shut down the normal military flights between Bahrain, Singapore and Diego Garcia, leaving the mariners and the island’s land-based personnel with no way on or off the atoll. The situation was growing worse by the day. Willie Barrere, National Executive Vice President of the America Maritime Officers union remembers the situation well:gcaptain.com
