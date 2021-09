As members of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (GSSoAZ) prepare to kick off their 2021-2022 fundraising season, the organization is promoting cookies plus much more. “Many know us for our Girl Scout Cookie Program, which is the largest girl-run business in the world that teaches five critical business skills. We are proud of that, but as we come out of the pandemic, we also want folks to know us for the greater work that we do. We are hyper-focused on providing sound experiences for girls and informing the community about their fantastic take-action projects that are much more robust and sustainable than just community service projects,” said Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, CEO of GSSoAZ.

